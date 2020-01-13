Murray earns goal during Prospects Game win

Top young talent from PJHL, VIJHL faced off in Nanaimo

From left, Brendan Murray and Jory Swanson represented the Campbell River Storm during Sunday afternoon’s VIJHL/PJHL Prospects game in Nanaimo. The team made up of players from the VIJHL won 7-4. Campbell River Storm photo/Twitter

Two members of the Campbell River Storm joined forces with other top young skaters in the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL) to face a team of the top young talent from the Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL) in a showdown Sunday afternoon in Nanaimo.

Brendan Murray and Jory Swanson, both 18 years-old, helped the VIJHL to a 7-4 win in the inaugural Prospects Challenge. The game showcased 16-18 year-old skaters’ talents.

Swanson, in his third year in the league, set Murray up for a shot on a second-chance to earn the team’s second goal of the game.

“It’s almost like they’ve played together all year,” the Campbell River Storm tweeted after the game. “What a sweet set up by Jory Swanson finished off by Brendan Murray. Congrats, fellas!”

Both forwards, Swanson has 11 goals and 18 assists with the Storm this season, while Murray has seven goals and 16 assists.

Highlights from Sunday’s @Pacific_Junior @vijhlofficial Prospects Challenge Cup. @CR_STORM forward Brendan Murray (01) with great second effort pops one in. Nice setup from Storm teammate Jory Swanson (01)… pic.twitter.com/5UbJZYden8 — VIJHL (@vijhlofficial) January 13, 2020

With the win, the VIJHL team won the first Prospects Challenge Cup.

Matchups between the league’s top talent aren’t over just yet. The All-Star game will be hosted by the PJHL at the Ladner Leisure Centre in Delta on Jan. 26.

The winner of the first â¦@Pacific_Juniorâ© â¦@vijhlofficialâ© Prospects Challenge Cup are the VIJHL Young Guns! pic.twitter.com/NsX7ApwSa8 — VIJHL (@vijhlofficial) January 13, 2020

The Storm will be represented by defenceman Kyle Jennings and forward Josh Pederson.

