Murphy takes top spot in Ucluelet baby race

Ucluelet held its annual Baby Race on Sunday where one year old Murphy Haisch scooted his way to a championship. The popular annual competition sees parents trying to coax their racing babies across roughly four-metres of grassy terrain. Mom Kaleigh was thrilled with Murphy’s big win.
