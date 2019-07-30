Murphy takes top spot in Ucluelet baby race

One-year-old Ucluelet local Murphy Haisch triumphantly muscled his way across the finish line first and was officially declared the town’s fastest baby during the Ukee Days’ Baby Crawling Contest on Sunday. (Photo - Andrew Bailey)

Ucluelet held its annual Baby Race on Sunday where one year old Murphy Haisch scooted his way to a championship. The popular annual competition sees parents trying to coax their racing babies across roughly four-metres of grassy terrain. Mom Kaleigh was thrilled with Murphy’s big win.

