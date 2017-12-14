Murphy and his silly laws

As you may remember, last fall and winter were bad, really bad.

The worst in decades kinda bad.

It rained constantly and just when you thought it would improve, the rain turned to snow.

As cyclists we hated it. Rain makes for slow, mucky rides, but at least we could still ride. When the snow hit, that was it. Bikes were hung up and riding was finished until spring. The worst case scenario, became our reality.

So this year, like many of you, I planned for another nasty off season. Sure I hoped with all the optimism I could muster that the weather forecasts for rain, rain, and more rain would be wrong, but in the end I decided to head south for a big portion of the winter. I didn’t want to risk losing another two months of fitness, and California definitely increases your chances of riding in warm, dry weather.

A few friends planned as well. They are staying local, but purchased Fat Bikes this fall. They figure it it’s going to be nasty again they can at least have the right bike for the conditions and make the best of it.

While we plan trips, tune up our fat bikes, or set up the smart trainer for a season of indoor riding, Murphy has been watching, and laughing.

As you read this I will be driving down the coast, and leaving some amazing riding conditions behind. Ken will probably be wishing he could ride his fat bike in the snow, and maybe Martin will come home from a great ride and then dust off his new trainer that has never been used.

Or, it’s going to get nasty real soon. I’m clearly not a meteorologist, but I’d rather plan for the worst and get the best than the other way around.

So get your wet weather gear ready, set up those winter mountain bike tires, and be ready for some white fluffy trail conditions, and lets hope Murphy’s law still applies.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’