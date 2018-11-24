Muri steps into goalie position

By K.A. Pendergast

Hockey day in Clearwater falls nearly every day of the week, and on Sunday it was no different. Local goalie Nathan Muri started the game for the Clearwater Icehawks in the game against Chase. Nathan is nine years-old, and although this is his fourth year playing hockey, it is his first year tending goal. You would never know it from some of the amazing saves he pulled off. His team worked together for a great game and were victorious. Although the score is not necessarily the main focus for the teams in this age group, they did pull off a 13-9 win. The fans were vocal, and the skill and determination of the teams made for an exciting afternoon.