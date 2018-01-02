Mt. Washington Ski Club registration is on

The Mt. Washington Ski Club offers a Nancy Greene program for skiers ages 4 to 18 years old that teaches the proper FUNdamentals. — MWSC photo

With Mount Washington experiencing a huge downpour of white powder, the Mount Washington Ski Club is enjoying a great start to the season.

The club is encouraging people to take advantage of conditions and register for the 2017-2018 season.

Whether for a new young skier looking for an organized program to learn the basics in a small group in a family, club-like setting taught by certified CSIA /CSCF coaches, or a more seasoned skier who is looking for a group to shred it up on the mountain, the club offers something for every age and skill level.

It has a Nancy Greene program that is geared towards giving skiers the proper fundamentals to be accomplished, all-mountain skiers. The program is open to participants ranging in age from four to 18 and from the skier fundamentals stage of Nancy Greene to All-Mountain and race programs for U12/U14 and U16 race programs.

The Mount Washington Ski Club has a long history on the mountain and is known for supporting Allison Forsythe, national ski team champion, and Olympian and Matt Leduc, Canadian National Skier X team member in their early years of racing.

Already on its club calendar for January is a club open race, a club social for all families on Jan. 6 and more fun events for skiers and parents throughout the season.

Benefits of membership include: A minimum of 15 days of professional coaching (one day/week program) plus several extra days for races; a small group setting; group and individual pictures; individual season award and awards banquet; family use of the ski club cabin that is brand new and recently renovated right behind the Rossignol Demo Centre; a fun social club atmosphere that encourages parent interaction and community building; and free hot chocolate to help keep kids warm.

Visit www.mtwashingtonskiclub.com for information and to register.

—Mount Washington Ski Club