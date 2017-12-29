Mt. Washington Ski Club caters to all levels

It's an early start for Mt. Washington which means a great start for the Mt. Washington Ski Club.

The Mt. Washington Ski Club offers something for every age and skill level. Photo supplied

It’s an early start for Mt. Washington which means a great start for the Mt. Washington Ski Club.

Whether you’re a new young skier looking for an organized program to learn the basics in a small group in a family club-like setting taught by certified coaches, or a seasoned skier looking for a group to shred it up, the mountain has something for every age and skill level.

The Nancy Greene program is meant to give skiers the proper FUNdamentals to be amazing, all-mountain skiers. Programs range in age from four to 18, from the skier fundamentals stage to All Mountain and race programs for U12/U14 and U16 race programs.

The club has a long history on the mountain and is known for supporting national ski team champion/Olympian Allison Forsyth, and national Skier X team member Matt Leduc in their early years of racing.

Already on the club calendar for January is an open race, and a social for families on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Join us! Benefits of membership include:

•A minimum of 15 days of professional coaching (one day/week program) plus several extra days for races;

•Small group setting;

•Group and individual pictures;

•Individual season award and awards banquet;

•Family use of ski club cabin – brand new and recently renovated right behind the Rossignol Demo Centre;

•Fun social club atmosphere that encourages parent interaction and community building;

•Free hot chocolate to help keep kids warm.

FMI: www.mtwashingtonskiclub.com