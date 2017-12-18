Mt. Timothy staff, patrons dancing for more snow in days ahead

With Sunday’s snowfall, Mt. Timothy Ski Area staff and patrons are hoping for more in the coming days leading into the holidays in order to open for operation. (Photo submitted)

Management at Mt. Timothy is still asking for snow dances, despite Sunday's snowfall.

Management at Mt. Timothy Ski Area are still asking patrons to do their best snow dances, despite Sunday’s snowfall.

www.facebook.com

Because of unseasonable conditions at the hill staff have been forced to pushed back its tentative opening date of Dec. 21 and are still relying solely on the weather to co-operate to open.

“With only the one recent snowfall we still need quite a bit more snow before being able to get the cat out on the hill for track packing,” said MTSA general manager Caroline Sherrer. “As our terrain is quite rocky and irregular we can’t risk wrecking any parts for or on the cat. Hopefully with the next two days of predicted snowfall we can do so.”

The hill received rougly 13 centimetres of snow during Sunday’s snowfall.

The weather is the latest challenge facing the hill. This past fall the ski hill’s board of directors held a series of meetings to discuss whether the hill would open for the 2017/18 season due to financial troubles. Mt. Timothy received overwhelming support from its outlying communities and local businesses, raising more than $86,000 through a GoFundMe campaign.

READ MORE: Mt. Timothy Ski Society asks Cariboo residents for help

For the most up-to-date information on conditions at the hill visit www.skitimothy.com or follow them on Facebook by searching ‘Mt. Timothy Ski Area.’