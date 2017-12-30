Mt. Timothy Ski Area delays opening of ski hill

Mt. Timothy Ski Area announced Dec. 30 that it had to delay its opening due to an issue with the chairlift. (Angie Mindus/Tribune file photo)

Season ticket holders hoping to salvage what was remaining of their ski and snowboard plans at the Mt. Timothy Ski Area this holiday season will have to continue to be patient.

The local ski hill announced Saturday on its website and Facebook that the hill will not open this week due to technical issues with the chairlift.

www.facebook.com

The social media post states the society is now aiming for a Jan. 6 opening date.

Earlier this season, more than $86,000 was raised in pledges, contributions and donations from local residents and businesses after the ski society announced the hill was at risk of not opening for the 2017/2018 season due to financial reasons.

Read more: Mt. Timothy Ski Society asks Cariboo residents for help

The hill was slated to open Dec. 21 but had to delay due to a lack of snow.