Mt. Timothy owners hopeful for more snow as holidays near

Those hoping to ski or snowboard over the holidays will need to keep up their snow dance for a little longer.

Walter Bramsleven, general manager of Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort, said a few more inches are needed before the hill can officially open to skiers and snowboarders for the season.

“We got five inches [earlier in the week] which put our total base to about 11 inches, and we’re looking forward to some snow this weekend,” Bramsleven said.

“We’re hoping by Sunday or Monday we’ll be able to welcome people to the hill, depending on how track packing goes. We still need another three to four inches and we can get the tubing going on the upper magic carpet. Let’s have the snow gods do their thing.”

In preparation for the season, Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort’s new owners, KevLar Development Group, have been busy upgrading and renovating the facility.

Meanwhile, the restaurant at the hill is open for guests to pop in for lunch until its official opening.

For those looking for a great stocking stuffer this Christmas, day passes are now available at Red Shred’s Bike and Board Shed.

Four passes for the price of three are $157.50 for adults, while single day passes are also available for adults ($50), youth 13-18 ($38), junior 6-12 ($30), seniors 61-69 ($38), student 19-24 ($38) and masters over 70 ($25). Tubing passes are $15 for two hours, as well.

For more up-to-date weather conditions check the ski hill’s website at skitimothy.com or visit its Facebook page at ‘Mt. Timothy Ski Area.’

