MSA Outdoor Classic back for round three

The MSA Outdoor Classic returns for round three, as the outdoors basketball tournament returns to courts at MSA Arena starting on Friday.

Eight teams with professional, college and high school basketball talent are set to battle it out.

This year marks the third consecutive year for the event, which was re-launched in 2016 by Abbotsford native Matt Brar.

The event originally ran in the 1980s, and it was through Matt’s father that he learned about the tournament and brought it back.

The big winner of the tournament is Canuck Place, which has received over $6,000 raised from the event over the past two years.

The eight teams competing this year include: two-time defending champions Private Barbershop, the Tropics, Tuesday Nights, Pink Iguanas, CBC, RAWWW Cuts, Westcoast and the Abby Ballers.

Teams are split into two pools of four teams, and play three games in the round robin portion of the event on Friday and Saturday. Games begin at 3 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. on Saturday, and run for most of the day on both days.

The tournament continues with playoffs on Sunday starting at 9 a.m. A three-point contest occurs at 3:15 p.m., with the finals scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

For more information on the event, visit twitter.com/msa_classic.