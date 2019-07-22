MS Bike Challenge raises over $81,000

The annual event in Nelson included over 60 cyclists

The MS Bike Challenge raises money for Canadians living with multiple sclerosis. Photo submitted

Organizers for the annual MS Bike Challenge earlier this month say the event raised over $81,000.

Over 60 cyclists took part on July 6 and 7 to raise money for Canadians living with multiple sclerosis.

“We are thrilled with the support from the West Kootenay community once again this year,” said Carina Stirling, development manager of MS Society of Canada’s B.C. and Yukon division.

“We wish to thank everyone for their critical support and for continuing to bring awareness to this great cause.”

For more information about programs and services available for people affected by MS in the West Kootenay, contact Jocelyn Cater at jocelyn.cater@mssociety.ca or 1-800-268-7582.