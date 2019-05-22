MRSS places third in senior team rankings at Fraser Valley track championships

The Maple Ridge Ramblers will send 22 athletes to the provincial track and field championships, starting Thursday in Kelowna.

All qualified at the Fraser Valley finals May 13-16, doing so in individual events, as well as five relay teams.

MRSS placed third overall in the senior combined team rankings at the valleys with 103 points.

In the senior girls’ team division, MRSS placed second with 54 points, as well as sixth in the junior girls’ division with 36 points.

Among senior boys’ teams, MRSS finished third with 49 points.

“The Ramblers had a strong showing at the Fraser Valley championships, led by their seniors Mateya Haintz, Aiden Grout, Elliott Payne, Alina Olson, who all medalled in events,” said Andrew Lenton, MRSS track coach.

“The team finished second in the senior girls’ division and was the third overall team. The team is looking for a strong showing at the B.C. championships and is taking 22 athletes and five relay teams to the Apple Bowl in Kelowna.”

MRSS also placed 12th in junior combined team rankings with 44 points. Pitt Meadows secondary came 15th with 37 points in the latter.

In the junior boys’ division, Pitt Meadows tied for seventh with 30 points. Thomas Haney secondary tied for 21st with 10 points in the same division, while MRSS was 26th.

In the combined Grade 8 division, Meadowridge School finished tied for 25th with 15 points. Meadowridge also placed 15th in the Grade 8 boys’ division.

Individually, Nico Aron of MRSS won the senior boys’ 400m title in 50.36 seconds. He also won the 800m crown in 1:54.54.

Aiden Grout of MRSS won the boys’ high jump, clearing 2.06m.

Jade Lenton of MRSS won the Fraser Valley junior girls’ 400m title in 59.64 seconds. She also broke the MRSS junior record in placing second in the 800m event with a time of 2:18.70.

Mateya Haintz of MRSS won the senior girls’ hammer throw at 56.25m, and came second in discus with a throw of 35.46m.

Kaia Haintz of MRSS won the junior girls’ 1,500m race walk final and came sixth in discus.

Alina Olson of MRSS came third in the senior girls’ 100m final with a time of 13.08 seconds.

Elliot Payne of MRSS won the senior boys’ javelin with a throw of 53.62m.

Other MRSS results: Tyler Blad, ninth in Grade 8 boys’ 3,000m; Elsie Dobie, ninth in Grade 8 girls’ long jump; Jack Emley-Graham, sixth in junior boys’ pole vault; Khyra Le, fourth in senior girls’ 400m; Mathew Liosis, sixth in senior boys’ 400m; Shelby Milliard, seventh in senior girls’ 100m hurdles; Julia Neufeld, fifth in junior girls’ hammer; Juhwan Park, 10th in senior boys’ javelin; Ilse Rafter, eighth in senior girls’ 1,500 steeplechase and 3,000m; Ty Stevenson, fifth in junior boys’ pole vault and eighth in long jump.

In the relays, MRSS came second in the senior girls’ 4x400m, third in the senior boys’ 4x400m, fourth in the senior girls’ 4x100m and eighth in the junior girls’ 4x100m relay.

Meanwhile, Nolan McEachern of Thomas Haney won the junior boys’ high jump (1.90m).

Carter Smith of Pitt Meadows finished second in two events: junior boys’ 100m (11.91 seconds) and 200m (23.67).

Kai Hussein of Pitt placed third in junior boys’ shot put (12.97m) and fourth in the 200m final, as well as sixth in the 100m event.

Other Pitt results: Emma Graydon, fifth in junior girls’ 800m, sixth in 1,500m; Maggie Graydon, sixth in senior girls’; 800m, seventh at 3,000m and ninth at 1,500m; Samuel Manke, ninth at senior boys’ 1,500m; Evan Querengesser, seventh in senior boys’ 2,000m steeple chase and 3,000m.

Calib Gruninger of Samuel Robertson Technical came second in the Grade 8 boys’ 100m final (12.12).

Other SRT results: Cade Armour, fourth in junior boys’ 100m; Maddie Leaney, seventh in Grade 8 girls’ 1,500m; Melodie Roussel, eighth in junior girls’ long jump; Quintin Stevenson, eighth in Grade 8 boys’ high jump.

READ ALSO: Ramblers host annual Nick Wilkes Invitational Meet.

Megan Porter of Garibaldi secondary came 13th in the junior girls’ 1,500m steeplechase event.

Gabriel Smith of Maple Ridge Christian School placed fourth in Grade 8 boys’ discus, throwing 29.34m. Max Meekel of Maple Ridge Christian placed seventh in junior boys’ high jump.

Gordon Bie of Meadowridge came third in the Grade 8 boys’ high jump, clearing 1.55 m.

Robin Li of Meadowridge came third in Grade 8 boys’ long jump with a distance of 4.74m.

Other Meadowridge results: Juno Lee, seventh in Grade 8 boys’ 100m and eighth in2 00m; Chisom Obioha, fourth in senior girls’ long jump.

Soren Corcoran of Westview secondary came sixth in Grade 8 girls’ 100m hurdles. Megan Robertson of Westview placed sixth in junior girls’ high jump.

@mike_D_halleditor@mapleridgenews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter