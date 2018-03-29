Mounted archery clinic a challenge for riders and horses

Archers have to use their core strength rather than their legs for stance in horseback archery

Quesnel’s chapter of the Back Country Horsemen of British Columbia hosted a mounted archery clinic at First Equestrian Horse Ranch near Quesnel over the weekend (March 24-25), with instructors from Fraser Valley Mounted Combat travelling to the Cariboo to put on the event.

Back Country Horsemen’s Rob LaFrance says the idea stemmed from an archery demonstration the group had at the Back Country Horsemen’s Canada 150 celebration last summer at Cottonwood House.

“They did an archery demo and we thought we would build on that. This is the first time something like this has been offered here,” he says.

The group learned some archery basics on the ground in the morning, and then tried the techniques on horseback in the afternoon.

“With mounted archery, you are using your core strength rather than your legs for stance – because you are on a horse, so that is very different from traditional archery.”

“I like it because you have to have a certain trust level with your horse; if you are shooting the bow, you are letting the reins go.”

LaFrance says competitions in mounted archery are held worldwide.

“You could expand on that and put targets out on a trail to find and shoot.”

Attendees travelled from as far as Terrace and Armstrong to try mounted archery, which surprised the organizers.

“We thought we’d get more local people out, but we have more people from out of town — Hixon, Terrace, Armstrong.”

LaFrance says the event was a great success, and they hope to build on that for another event in the future.