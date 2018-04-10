Mountain biking races set for April 22

Arrowsmith Cycling Club is hosting Hammerfest Enduro in Errington on April 22. It i one of the races of the 2018 Vancouver Island Cup Mountain Bike Race Series sanctioned by Cycling BC. — Innocent Thunder Photo

Local cycling fans will get a chance to watch mountain bikers race downhill at Hammerfest Enduro on April 22.

The event will take place near the Englishman River Falls Provincial Park in Errington and is one of the races of the 2018 Vancouver Island Cup Mountain Bike Race Series, which is sanctioned by Cycling BC.

Arrowsmith Cycling Club is going to be hosting the dowhill race. The fast, fun and flowing trails at Hammerfest will offer all riders four stages, with close to 10 kms and 900 metres of combined descend. Along with an equal amount of road and trail climbing, organizers indicated it’s bound to be a good race.

The race is open to expert, intermediate, beginner and youth under 12 years old. The cost will be $50, if 19 or younger $25 and the first ten U12 riders are free.

All riders must have a valid 2018 Cycling BC or UCI License. Non-licensed riders can purchase day of race insurance for $10 ($5 for U17 riders).

For more information visit www.islandcupseries.com/

HammerFest race day will also coincide with Earth Day with a focus towards taking personal responsibility for the plastic pollution that each one generates. Organizers indicated that participants can help, by choosing to reject, reduce, reuse and recycle plastics.

The 2018 Vancouver Island Cup Mountain Bike Race Series, is BC’s premiere grassroots race series spanning the length of Vancouver Island. Cross country, downhill, enduro and marathon disciplines are brought together from numerous local mountain bike clubs under the series umbrella.