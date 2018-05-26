Salmon Arm Secondary student Emily Williams tears down the B.C. High School Mountain Biking Provincials enduro course during a practice run May 25 ahead of the real races. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Mountain Biking Provincials hit South Canoe trails

Over 200 youth riders competing for the fastest time

  • May. 26, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Salmon Arm hosts the B.C. High School Mountain Biking Provincials May 26, with over 200 riders from across B.C. set to hit the South Canoe trails in force to single out the best team in the province.

Some riders and coaches took the opportunity to get in a few practice runs and get a feel for the trails when they opened for practice rides May 25.

Spectators are welcome to attend and cheer on riders as they speed across the finish line. Event parking can be found at the gravel pit near the South Canoe trailhead at 10 Avenue SE and 70 Street SE.

The cross-country heats start at 8:45 a.m. and run through to 11 a.m.. After a short lunch break, the enduro riders will be ripping away from the start line from 12:15 – 2:30 p.m..

After the final racers finish their will be a short awards ceremony around 3:15 p.m., where racers will receive their results and winners will be determined.

For more information visit the B.C. High School Mountain Biking Provincials information page.

Â 

