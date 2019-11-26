Mount Sentinel Wildcats players Xavier Moore (left, in white) and Mike Hennelly block a shot during provincials last week in Castlegar. The Wildcats went on to finish fourth. Photo: Jennifer Small

Mount Sentinel boys finish 4th at volleyball provincials

The Wildcats were just edged out of medals

  • Nov. 26, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The Mount Sentinel Wildcats finished fourth at the single-A provincial high school boys volleyball championships last week at Selkirk College in Castlegar and L.V. Rogers in Nelson.

The host team advanced to the semifinal with a close win over No. 5-ranked St. Andrews Christian from Victoria on Friday. They ended up settling for fourth after a 3-1 loss to Langley’s Credo Christian, which already beat Mount Sentinel 2-0 in round robin play.

Xavier Moore received a second team all-star award and Aaron Spurge also received an honourable mention all-star recognition.

Sixteen teams took part in the tournament, which Vernon Christian won.

Mount Sentinel now hosts the girls provincials, which begin Thursday.

Previous story
Cariboo Archers preparing for upcoming BC Winter Games trials
Next story
Lucky 7: Generals extend VIJHL win streak with pair of wins

Just Posted

Most Read