Mount Sentinel boys finish 4th at volleyball provincials

The Wildcats were just edged out of medals

Mount Sentinel Wildcats players Xavier Moore (left, in white) and Mike Hennelly block a shot during provincials last week in Castlegar. The Wildcats went on to finish fourth. Photo: Jennifer Small

The Mount Sentinel Wildcats finished fourth at the single-A provincial high school boys volleyball championships last week at Selkirk College in Castlegar and L.V. Rogers in Nelson.

The host team advanced to the semifinal with a close win over No. 5-ranked St. Andrews Christian from Victoria on Friday. They ended up settling for fourth after a 3-1 loss to Langley’s Credo Christian, which already beat Mount Sentinel 2-0 in round robin play.

Xavier Moore received a second team all-star award and Aaron Spurge also received an honourable mention all-star recognition.

Sixteen teams took part in the tournament, which Vernon Christian won.

Mount Sentinel now hosts the girls provincials, which begin Thursday.