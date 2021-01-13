Mount Cain cancels ‘Cain Cup’ due to COVID-19 restrictions

'It is unfortunate that we had to make this decision'

Mount Cain has cancelled the Cain Cup this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“The board and staff at Cain are working hard to keep the spirit of Cain alive and well during this pandemic but sometimes we need to make hard decisions – and today is one of those times,” the ski hill noted in a news release on its social media page. “With the extension of the provincial health orders until February, we feel it is best if we limit situations when people gather and while all of you have been pretty good at wearing masks and social distancing, we feel that holding a race could increase the risk of COVID transmission.”

This is the first time in many years (aside from no snow years) that Mount Cain will not be crowning a king and queen of the hill.

“It is unfortunate that we had to make this decision but looking after the health of our guests and staff is paramount,” added the release.

RELATED: Mount Cain cup scheduled for Jan. 16

@NIGazetteeditor@northislandgazette.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

North Island Gazette