Mount Baker Wild host rugby play day

High school teams from across the region had teams take part in the event

Mount Baker Secondary School hosted Kootenay schools for a rugby play day.

While most of the day was filled with sun, a little bit of rain didn’t dampen the athletes.

Teams included Stanley Humphries Secondary School, David Thompson Secondary School, Selkirk Secondary School and L. V. Rogers Secondary School while the Mount Baker and Selkirk girls rugby players combined to make one team.

The teams will have their final play day in Nelson on May 15.

