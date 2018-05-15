Mount Baker Wild girls rugby players compete at Provincials

A delegation of Mount Baker Secondary rugby players were on Vancouver Island over the weekend, competing at a Provincial tournament for the first time in their over a decade long history.

The B.C. High School Girls Rugby Association (BCHSGRA) hosted a sevens rugby competition in Mill Bay this past Friday and Saturday, with MBSS Wild head coach Sean Sinclair sending a Junior and Senior team from the Kootenay area to compete.

The Junior squad was made up of players from Castlegar’s Stanley Humphries Secondary, Kimberley’s Selkirk Secondary, Trail’s J.L. Crowe Secondary and Rossland Secondary. After going 1-2 in pool play, that squad competed for the consolation fifth-through-eighth-place ‘plate’ but lost the final and finished sixth overall.

The Senior team had players from Mount Baker and also Selkirk, Stanley Humphries and Grand Forks Secondary. After coming in third in the round robin, the team competed for the ninth-through-16th-place plate.

Beating Coquitlum’s Gleneagle Secondary in the quarterfinals, the Senior Kootenay team then defeated Surrey’s Elgin Park and made it to the plate finals against West Vancouver Secondary. While the squad spent the majority of the game defending, they ultimately came out victorious 5-0, thanks to a 95-metre run from Mount Baker’s Summer Blackmore.

Wrapping up their spring seasons, the Kootenay Zone high school rugby finals take place this Wednesday for the Junior Boys, Senior Boys and Girls divisions in Nelson. A joint MBSS/Selkirk team will face Nelson’s L.V. Rogers Secondary in the Girls final, while Mount Baker will also face L.V. Rogers in the Senior Boys final.