Mouat’s Nathan Frenette receives B.C. Lions scholarship

W.J. Mouat Secondary Grade 12 student Nathan Frenette received an important email this week and the man on the other end of the computer was B.C. Lions legend Jamie Taras.

Taras, who played with the Lions from 1987 to 2003 and is now the club’s director of community relations, informed Frenette that he was one of the recipients of the 2018 B.C. Lions amateur football scholarship.

The award is given to incoming freshmen football players at UBC or SFU who have shown outstanding athletic achievement and academic excellence.

It covers several thousand dollars and helps athletes with costs that scholarships do not.

Frenette will be suiting up for the SFU Clan in the fall, agreeing to join the club in late-February.

The six-foot-three, 277-pound Frenette suited up for the Hawks senior varsity team on both the offensive and defensive line this past season, and was a team captain for the club.

Frenette was named the most outstanding lineman on the Hawks for 2017, and was also recognized as an AAA all-conference east division lineman.