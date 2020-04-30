Mouat’s Dion Pellerin drafted by Toronto Argos

Abbotsford football talent chosen in 2020 CFL Draft in round five, 42nd overall

Abbotsford’s Dion Pellerin has been drafted by the Toronto Argonauts.

The 2016 W.J. Mouat grad was chosen in the fifth round, 42nd overall by the Toronto club in Thursday’s Canadian Football League draft.

Pellerin completed his fourth season on the University of Waterloo Warriors last fall, collecting 1091 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns on the ground to go with one touchdown and 131 yards receiving.

The running back’s numbers improved every year with the Warriors, and his top individuals performances came last year when he picked up 200 yards rushing against the Windsor Lancers on Sept. 7 and also when he scored three touchdowns against the Western Mustangs on Oct. 5.

Dion is an Argo!!ï¸ @DionPellerin has been selected in the 5th round, 42nd overall by the @TorontoArgos! Pellerin is a beast on the ground and will be a big part of the double blue’s future! #goblackgogold ðŸ–¤ðŸ’› #seizetheopportunity ðŸˆ #cfldraft pic.twitter.com/CzkKDFwWi6 — Waterloo Warriors (@WlooWarriors) May 1, 2020

Pellerin was a strong player on the Hawks during his time at the Abbotsford high school, and earned the Kevin Chin memorial scholarship and was named a AAA East division all-star in his Grade 12 year. He also helped Team BC beat Team Alberta in the 2015.

Pellerin was also a solid rugby player during his time at Mouat and in Abbotsford.

He joins an Argonauts team that finished third in the CFL’s East division with a record of 4-14. The Argos failed to make the playoffs in 2019.

RELATED: Pellerin, Dietrich sign with university teams

Abbotsford News