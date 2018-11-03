Mouat Hawks qualify for AAA playoffs

The Mouat Hawks celebrate a big win on Saturday to qualify for the playoffs. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The W.J. Mouat Hawks faced a win and you’re in situation on Saturday afternoon at Latham Field.

The only way the Hawks could guarantee one of two available playoff spots in the AAA’s Pacific conference was to defeat the West Vancouver Highlanders, and they did just that – winning 25-6 to finish an impressive 7-1 in regular season play.

Mouat was led by, as they have been most of the season, by its two excellent running backs Ebiye Okoko and Nathan Hausermann. Okoko collected 120 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns, while Hausermann added 57 yards on the ground and one touchdown. Hausermann also returned a kick 80 yards to score a special teams major.

Zack Badke led the way defensively with five tackles, while Everett Carter caught a late interception.

The touchdown Mouat allowed was the first major they have allowed on home field since Sept. 7. The Hawks only allowed 12 points in five home games this season.

Mouat now takes on the Notre Dame Jugglers in round one of the playoffs, and face a familiar foe in former Hawks head coach Dennis Kelly.

Kelly was the head coach of the Mouat senior varsity program from 1987 to 2014, and helped lead the club to three provincial championships. He left to join the SFU Clan for that club’s offensive coordinator position in 2015, and then took over as head coach at Notre Dame in 2017.

The time, date and location of the Hawks and Jugglers playoff game is still to be determined.

Read Wednesday’s print edition of the Abbotsford News for more.