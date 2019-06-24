Mouat grad Irons scores first CFL touchdown

Mouat grad Maleek Irons helped lead the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to victory over Toronto on Saturday.

In just his second game with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Chilliwack native and W.J. Mouat grad Maleek Irons got on the scoreboard.

Irons, a rookie running back with the CFL team, busted the Toronto Argonauts line on a first and goal situation in the second quarter of Saturday’s game to score his first professional touchdown.

Maleek Irons finds the end zone during his first series with the @Ticats, and Hamilton now leads 20-3 (Two-Point convert was no good).#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/VlDOqEPzXl — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 22, 2019

He collected 32 yards rushing in Hamilton’s big 64-14 win over Toronto.

Irons was selected 22nd overall in the CFL draft back in May, and earned a spot on the team’s main roster. He starred for years with the NCAA’s Ohio University Bobcats, collecting 831 yards rushing and eight touchdowns in 2018.

He was also dominant during his time with the Hawks, earning provincial most valuable player honours in 2012 and 2013.

Irons and the Ti-Cats are next in action on Friday, when they host the Montreal Alouettes.