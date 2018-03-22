Mouat grad Carmelle M’Bikata, Blues finish medalless

Women's basketball team loses bronze medal semi-final game on Saturday in New Brunswick

Abbotsford’s Carmelle M’Bikata and the Capilano Blues women’s basketball team came up just short of a medal at the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association finals in New Brunswick over the weekend.

The W. J. Mouat Secondary grad scored 12 points in Saturday’s bronze-medal game against Quebec’s Nomades de Montmorency, but the team fell 83-67 to finish fifth in the country.

The Blues opened the tournament by losing 73-69 in an overtime heartbreaker to the eventual silver medalist Dawson Blues from Montreal on Thursday. M’Bikata collected 17 points and 14 rebounds in the loss.

Capilano bounced back with a 76-64 win over the Medicine Hat College Rattlers on Friday. M’Bikata scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and was named the player of the game in the win.

Saturday’s game marked the end of M’Bikata’s Pacwest college basketball career, but she ended on a high note after helping the Blues win a provincial title for the first time since 2011.

For complete results from the finals, visit ccaa.ca.