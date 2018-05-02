Mouat earns draw with Sardis

The Mouat Hawks senior girls soccer team is set for the playoffs later this month. (Submitted)

The W.J. Mouat Hawks senior girls soccer team tangled with the top-ranked AAA team in the province and earned a 1-1 tie on Monday.

The Hawks fell behind early to the Sardis Falcons, but Mouat’s Jasmine Dhaliwal tallied late in the game to knot the game back up.

Mouat managed to keep the Falcons off the board for the remainder of the game to earn the tie. Dhaliwal’s goal was the first time the Falcons have been scored on in the past six games.

The Hawks wrap up the regular season today (Wednesday) against Chilliwack Secondary. Playoff seeding will be determined later this week.

The Abbotsford Panthers rank second in the AAA’s East Zone with a record of 5-1, while the Hawks sit fourth at 3-2-1. The Bateman Timberwolves sit in eighth place and are winless. The playoffs open next week.