Mosquito baseball set to swarm in Parksville

Oceanside Reds in peak form to take on top U11 teams

The Oceanside U11 Reds are set to take centerstage at the 2019 Mosquito BC Minor Baseball Provincial Championships at Springwood Park this weekend. â€” Submitted photo

Mosquitoes of a different kind will be swarming all over Parksville this coming weekend.

The Oceanside U11 AA Reds are hosting the 2019 Mosquito BC Minor Baseball Provincial Championships at Springwood Park in Parksville and in Qualicum Beach, Aug. 1-4.

There will be ten mosquito rep teams that will be competing in the event. They are Ladysmith, Vancouver Minor, Campbell River, Salt Spring, Ridge Meadows, North Shore, Ladner, Burnaby, White Rock and host Oceanside.

The opening ceremonies will he held on Thursday, Aug 1 at 5:30 p.m. at the old Springwood Park diamond.

The Reds have been preparing for the provincial championships. After a good showing at the Zone Championships in Salt Spring where they finished strong with four wins and one loss record, the Reds are eager to see action.

The Reds consist of Kodi Hammill, Parker Mantell, Keefer McMorran, Hayden McKinnon, Connor Perry, Seth Sandberg, Sheldon Redford, Kousuke Uehara, Sloan Kroeker, Braeyan Newans, Carson Henderson, Duncan Kimoto and Logan Barnes. The coaches are Ray Henderson, Tim Kroeker, Sarah Kroeker and Mike McKinnon.

“Super proud of these boys and their accomplishments,” said head coach McKinnon. “They’re a great group of kids with big talent.”

The Reds will play their first game against North Shore at the old Springwood diamond at 8:30 a.m. on Friday. They play again at 1:30 p.m. against Salt Spring Island at the same venue. On Saturday, the Reds face Vancouver Minor at the new Springwood diamond at 8:30 a.m. and later in the day at 4 p.m. they take on Burnaby at the same venue.

Tournament coordinator Julie Redford said they’re excited for Oceanside Minor Baseball to host this event.

Aside from the games, there will also be a skills competition that include base running, accurate throw, around the horn and home run derby. The Reds will be well represented in these events.

MacKinnon said they want to thank the City of Parksville and the Town of Qualicum Beach for the extra hours they put in to get the playing fields ready to this weekend’s event, and to Oceanside Minor Baseball Association’s Mike Cochrane and Lyle Lamont who have worked tirelessly for the kids.