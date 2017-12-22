Mosher named to BC high school all-stars team

Off-season camp and workouts were instrumental in preparing Zachary Mosher for this past football season. And it showed in the attention of coaches in the league.

“It helped my game for sure,” said Mosher, who plays defensive tackle for the Ballenas Whalers. “But we didn’t do well as a team due to injuries and illnesses and that was disappointing.”

Despite not making it to the playoffs or finals, the Grade 11 Whaler still wound up with something to be cheerful — and surprised — about.

Mosher was named to the B.C. high school football AA provincial all-stars, an award he said he was not expecting.

The 6-foot, 270-pound Whaler had the rare experience of attending the all stars award banquet, where he was recognized as a member of the provincial AA dream team and was awarded a ring.

“It was such a huge honour,” said Mosher, who was also named to the 2017 Western AA All-Stars team with fellow Whaler Matt Giroux. “It was amazing to be part of it and I had an incredible time.”

Mosher said it feels really good to be selected, but feels he wasn’t the only Ballenas player worthy of the recognition.

“I got lucky that the coaches picked me, but there are a lot of our players who are also deserving of the award,” said Mosher.

Whalers head coach Dan Smith described Mosher as a “very positive and upbeat kid.” The time Mosher spent working out during the summer months made a huge difference in the way he played this past season, said Smith.

“He’s been a very smart player and a hard worker,” said Smith. “He did a great job in the off-season training. He changed his diet and did a lot of things. He came to camp stronger, leaner and fit.”

Mosher also credits his training with Grai Beal of One on One fitness in preparing him for last season’s campaign.

“He pushed me past my limits and helped me succeed,” said Mosher.

The all-star award has fuelled Mosher’s desire to work harder next year. He said he knows he will be looked at as one of the leaders in next year’s football campaign.

“I am going to use it as motivation to be even better and get as good as I can in my final high school year,” said Mosher.

“I am going to take all the advice that coaches give us, because there’s still a lot of ways I can improve my game. I always want to help others to keep on improving.”

Mosher is one of several senior Whalers who helped the junior varsity team reach the provincial finals, where they lost to Vernon Panthers at BC Place. He was on the sidelines and he can’t forget the experience.

“I wish I was playing in that game but it was just incredible to be on the field and feel the championship vibe,” said Mosher. “It was whole new experience that just made me want it that much more next year.”