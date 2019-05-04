Morrison strikes gymnastics gold

Saltos gymnast finishes seventh overall at provincials with first place in uneven bars

A Smithers gymnast became the provincial champion in uneven bars, J07 division, in Coquitlam last month.

Ava Morrison, competing in her second B.C. Artistic Gymnastics Championship in as many years, was the top Saltos finisher of four who attended. In addition to her gold medal, Morrison was seventh all-round.

“Ava has become a serious contender on the Uneven Bars and is currently the Zone 7 champion and provincial Champion on this event,” said head coach Marcel Dubroy.

Bailey Tendell, attending her first B.C. championship finished seventh overall in the Women’s JO6 program with a fifth place on Beam and Vault.

XXX Burns, also in her first championship finished 10th all around in the JO6 division.

“Categories were always full and with 28-39 athletes in a group a top ten finish in this would be a true indicator of the overall quality of these gymnasts,” Dubroy said.

Riley Tendell, 10, the only male Saltos gymnast to qualify for provincials, competed against 40 boys in the Provincial 3, 13 and under category. placing 27th all around.

Dubroy called Riley’s performances “gritty” crediting Mits Ikeda “one of Canada’s top male coaches.”

Upcoming events for the Saltos are May 4-6 and the 2019 Zone 7 Championships in Kitimat.