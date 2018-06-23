Morningstar has new general manager

Randy LaRoche has been hired as the new general manager of Morningtar Golf Club.

G-Force the receiver manager of Morningstar Golf Club has hired Randy LaRoche as the new general manager to handle the restructuring of the operations of the club.

G. Powroznik Group Inc. of G-Force Group, the receiver-manager of the Morningstar, has engaged Integrated Hospitality Management Ltd. to provide operations and support for the restructuring of golf operations at the club.

LaRoche, an IHM Associate has a long history in resort and golf management, having previously served in leadership roles with the Canmore Golf & Curling Club, the Osoyoos Golf Club, Sandpiper Golf Resort in Fraser Valley, and Oakwood Inn & Golf Resort in southern Ontario.

LaRoche is working with current staff and needs to immediately fill the following vacant positions: team leaders for the kitchen and restaurant service staff, kitchen and food and beverage service team members, and an administrative assistant. He looks forward to meeting the golf club’s members and the entire golfing community in the Oceanside area. He is available to hear all questions, concerns or comments at Morningstar.

Morningstar was placed into receivership by the Supreme Court of B.C. on June 1 when the previous owners went bankrupt.

The G. Force Group was made receiver-manager of Morningstar.

Its objective is to immediately improve the golfing experience at the club and eventually find a buyer to invest in it for the long term.