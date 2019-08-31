Morningstar golf course in Parksville to use reclaimed water again

Morningstar Golf Club has acquired new technology to help conserve water during the hottest months while keeping the fairways in good playing conditions.

It has successfully re-introduced the use of reclaimed water as a supplemental irrigation resource during the dry periods when water restrictions in the region are imposed.

It’s part of the receiver-manager of Morningstar’s, G. Powroznik Group Inc. of G-Force Group, commitment to enhancing every major aspect of the property, business and golf experience during the past year to get it ready for a new long-term owner as he golf course and its properties are currently up for sale.

Morningstar’s course was initially designed to use effluent from the Regional District of Nanaimo’s nearby water treatment plant as a secondary source for irrigation during the summer months. Since it opened in 1991 until 2014, the summer irrigation program successfully supported the agronomic needs of one of Canada’s most acclaimed golf courses, hosting numerous high-level competitive events and being a “must play” golf experience for local and destination golfers alike.

In 2014, problems with high salinity resulted in a significant deterioration of turf health which led to a discontinuation of the use of reclaimed water that negatively impacted the condition of the fairways each summer.

The receiver launched a major initiative last October to resume the use of reclaimed water.

It involved new technology, a more rigorous management process, and renewed co-operation with the RDN to finally resolve the problem. The reclaimed water began flowing again in early August to allow the resumption of a full summer watering program which has improved conditions tremendously.

“Members and daily fee players who have experienced golf at Morningstar are saying that the course is in better condition now than it has been for many years, and it is only getting better with the focused efforts of superintendent Gord America and his dedicated team,” said Morningstar’s general manager Randy LaRouche.

Once noted as a ‘Top 50 Golf Courses in Canada’, Morningstar Golf Course is a Les Furber designed 18-hole championship golf course with four sets of tees playing from 5,277 to more than 7,000 yards. It is located at 525 Lowrys Rd., on the outskirts of Parksville. It is currently up for sale.

For more information on the sales process for Morningstar or the adjacent 22.8 acres of development land go to http://www.g-forcegroup.ca/sale-of-both-development-land-and-adjacent-morningstar-golf-club-ltd-in-receivership/

