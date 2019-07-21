Morgan’s deuce lift Sistas past Sir Winston’s

Two goals from Kaitlin Morgan propelled the Homestead Drywall Sistas to a 5-3 win over Sir Winston’s in a high-scoring North Okanagan Women’s Soccer League Open Division matchup.

Myrika Godard scored in a second-straight game for the Sistas while other goals came from Michelle Fishbook and Anica Haberstock.

Cassidy Ondzik, with two, and Kate Moffat replied for Sir Winston’s.

A week earlier, Brieanna Charlebois, in her second-to-last game before moving home to Ontario, had three goals as NET Celtics beat the Sistas 8-1. Godard had the lone goal for Homestead Drywall.

Infotel Newshounds maintained their unbeaten season with a 6-0 win over Simply Delicious.

Eileen Fox had an amazing night in net for the winners, arguably her best game of the season. Simply Delicious’ offence was no match for Fox’s skill between the woodwork. Nicole Williams and Emma Tassie led the offence with two goals each while Aryana Jacura and Danielle Butler added singles.

Fox was helped with the clean sheet by strong support from the defence of Amber Maltman, Stacey Cover, Emily Salustro and Megan Laurie.

A week earlier, the Newhounds punished Sir Winston’s 12-1.

Jacura and Paige Ralston each scored three times while singles went to Cover, Emma Nesbitt, Sarah Wood, Hayley Ashworth and Hannah Nesbitt.

“Newshounds had a great passing game with the whole team contributing to the win,” said Cover. “We made some changes and tried players in different positions than they normally played and just had fun with it.

“Sir Winston’s was a great team to play against. I don’t think the score really reflects the game Sir Winston’s had. They passed great had some great runs and shots on net. The goalies for Sir Winston’s played well and made some great saves.”

NORTH OKANAGAN WOMEN’S MASTER DIVISION

SHUSWAP KAOS 6 PLEASANT VALLEY DENTAL CONTROLLERS 1

Pleasant Valley Dental Controllers are happy to see the last of the Salmon Arm teams for the next while in the North Okanagan Women’s Soccer League’s Masters Division.

The Controllers’ defensive line was kept busy in Salmon Arm trying to contain the Kaos sharpshooters to the outside, eventually falling 6-1. Jody Peshko, Karen Zupp, Jenna Hunter, and Martina Allen all had a great game as did keeper Michele Wernicke.

Angela Durfeld was strong as a centre mid to help create offence along with great plays by Elena Sookarow and Brittany Chase.

Midway through the second half, defender Martina Allen carried the ball out of the Controllers half and played a short pass up the side line to midfielder Jacquie Nuyens who tapped the ball to centre mid Tara Murray. Murray then fed the ball through to forward Amy Shupe who delivered the Controllers’ lone goal with confidence and ended her scoring drought.

Despite having no subs, Pleasant Valley Dental played strong, had fun, and the score did not reflect the quality of the game.

Defender Jenna Hunter was named player with heart for Pleasant Valley Dental and A. Worton was named player with heart for Shuswap Kaos.

The week before, the Controllers fell 8-1 to Salmon Arm’s TED United at Blackburn Park.

Pleasant Valley Dental managed to hold off TED from scoring for the first 10 minutes of the game. Once Controllers had their 11th player arrive, TED managed to score two quick goals on fast breaks until the Controllers defensive line of Allen, Zupp, Peshko and Cliona Curran caught on to their play and were able to shut down their fast break along the outside.

Jenny Garnett created a lovely play up the middle of the field for herself and was able to get a shot off which was deflected wide. Outside midfielder Sookarow sprinted up for the rebound and scored the Controllers only goal of the game. Despite some good opportunities that Sheri Reyanard, Nuyens, Durfeld and Chase tried to create offensively, Pleasant Valley Dental was kept busy trying to contain TED’s strong offensive attacks. Wernicke was sensational in net and was voted Player with Heart for Pleasant Valley Dental. (P. Bliss was named player with heart for TED).