More than 200 attend Parksville Royals camp in Campbell River

The Parksville Royals Baseball Club recently held a Kids Camp at Nunn’s Creek Park in Campbell River.

The free camp was well-attended with more than 200 youngsters from ages 5 to 13 participating. It was organized by the Royals in conjunction with the Campbell River Minor Baseball Association (CRMBA).

Volunteer and Royals alumnus Ryan Chenard was pleased with how the event turned out.

“Our association has a long history with the Royals and it means a lot to the parents and players to have the Royals come out and put on this camp,” said Chenard. “There are 200 kids on three different fields so it’s quite a production.”

This was the second of four camps the Royals planned to hold this season in the North Island. On March 16, the Bantam Royals put on a camp in Port Alberni. The third camp will be in Courtenay with the fourth and final camp to be held in Parksville for late May.

“The Royals draw players from across the north Island so we try to give back to each community however we can,” said General Manager Mike Parlow.

— NEWS Staff