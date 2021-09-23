More than 100 teams of boys and men compete as national basketball championships return to Langley Events Centre

Some were from as far east as Newfoundland and Labrador and as far north as Whitehorse

Teams from coast to coast – and as far north as Whitehorse – battled it out on the courts at Langley Events Centre as part of the 2021 edition of the BBall Nationals club basketball championships.

Altogether, 102 teams – from as young as the U11 age group to a Men’s Open division —- took to the hardwood for the event which ran Sept. 16 to 19.

It followed the BBall Nationals girls’ tournament which ran Sept. 9 to 12, also at Langley Events Centre, for an action-packed eight days of basketball.

The girls’ event featured 67 teams playing 157 games while the 102 boys’ teams had 257 games for a combined 414 games over eight days.

“Altogether, we have a combined 170 teams from all the country. We have eight provinces coming to the (two tournaments) and we are just so excited to be back,” said Anthony Beyrouti, co-founder of the BBall Nationals event.

“People have come from all over the country to be here and it has been exciting to have people back in the gym and hyped up and ready to go.”

While most of the teams were from British Columbia, some were from as far east as Newfoundland and Labrador and as far north as Whitehorse.

Platinum/Gold and Men’s Open winners were:

Men’s Open: VanCity 82 Bounce Back 74

U17 Platinum: 3D Varsity 80 The Squad 74

U17 Gold: Synergy 59 Rise U17 57

U16 Platinum: VSC U15 Elite Boys 69 Split Second Cobras U16 49

U16 Gold: B3 Elite 45 Excel 42

U15 Platinum: CBA 57 Showtime Academy 55

U14 Platinum: UPrep Basketball Club 72 VanCity U14 39

U14 Gold: CBA U14 71 Excel U14 51

U13 Platinum: ABA 56 UPrep Basketball Club 52

U13 Gold: B3 Elite U13 71L2G Academy 69

U11-12 Platinum: Journey Basketball 66 SBMC Eagles U12A 56

U11-12 Gold: VSC U11 60 VanCity U12 38

U15 players at the BBall Nationals club basketball championships held at Langley Events Centre Sept. 16 - 19. (Gary Ahuja/Langley Events Centre)