Moose get first win of the season

The Meadow Ridge Moose are finding tough competition so far this season in the SCWHL. (Contributed)

The rest of the South Coast Women’s Hockey League appears to be catching up to the Meadow Ridge Moose.

After three games to start the season, the Moose were still looking for their first victory, with just two ties and a loss.

They got in the win column on Friday night, as they beat the Richmond Devils 5-1 in Langley.

Alexandra Hendrickson led the way with two goals and an assist, and Shea Weighill also scored twice. Emily Jude had a goal and an assist.

The Moose had two ties against the Island Surge earlier. The two teams played to a 2-2 tie Saturday night at the Panorama Rec Centre in North Saanich, then skated to scoreless draw Sunday morning in Esquimalt.Madeline Cockrill scored twice for the Moose in Saturday’s game, each goal giving the visitors a one-goal lead.

Meadow Ridge outshot the Surge 37-23, and went one-for-four on the power play.

Alex Garb blocked 21 of 23 shots in the Moose net.

Meadow Ridge fired 44 shots at the Surge goal in the second game, but were unable to get a puck past Megan Buchanan who made 79 saves over the two games, allowing just two goals and earning her second shutout in two SCWHL seasons.

Garb, making just her fifth SCWHL start, picked up her first-ever shutout by making 21 saves.