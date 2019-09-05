Montreal Canadiens goalie joins Rockets for practice

Carey Price stopped in for a visit at Rockets camp Thursday

Montreal Canadians goalie Carey Price gets some training in at Prospera Place with the Kelowna Rockets, including Pavel Novak (right). (Kelowna Rockets Images)

The Kelowna Rockets got to see just how tough it is to play against an NHL goalie Thursday.

Montreal Canadiens Carey Price stopped in for a visit during the Rockets main camp and imparted some experience with the young Kelowna players.

Can confirm that Carey Price is a brick wall. Thanks for stopping by @CP0031 and @EliWilsonG! pic.twitter.com/frx5MjxYIY — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) September 5, 2019

The Rockets’ pre-season is ongoing with their next battle against Prince George on Sunday. Meanwhile, Price is enjoying the last bit of the off-season before the NHL season starts in the beginning of October.

Fun and friendly training with the Canadiens goalie should hopefully give the Rockets a leg up ahead of the start of the upcoming season starting Sept. 21.

