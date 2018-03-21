Monster turnout at Boarderstyle

Snowboarders compete in the Monster Energy Boarderstyle at Fernie Alpine Resort on Saturday. Kimberley Vlasic/The Free Press

Fernie female shredders have gone down in Monster Energy Boarderstyle history.

A record 33 women hit the course at Fernie Alpine Resort on Friday, cheered on by hundreds of spectators who gathered on the slopes to support their local athletes.

They were competing for $10,000 in cash and were joined by 66 male snowboarders.

“It’s the biggest turnout for men and women but the biggest turnout for women ever in Boarderstyle history,” said event organiser and judge, Paul Rak.

“Fernie is really unique to itself and people are awesome, they’re yelling off the chairs, their screaming for the locals.”

Now in its eighth year, Boarderstyle pits four snowboarders against each other in a boardercross-style race integrated with big slopestyle terrain features.

The Fernie course included a slush pit and 15-foot jump, which sent competitors flying up to 50-feet in the air.

“By the last feature, it doesn’t matter where you are in position, from first to fourth, that could change depending on the trick you do on the last feature,” said Rak.

“The first placed women’s was consistently doing backside three’s, fantastic, then the men’s were throwing down anything from 360’s to 900’s.”

Fernie resident William L’Heureux lived up to his name, which is French for “The Happy”, after placing fourth in the men’s.

The fly fishing guide is a veteran Boarderstyle competitor.

“Fernie puts on a really good event,” he said.

Women’s winner Stephanie Haines, 30, was thrilled with the turnout.

“I’m happy that 33 women showed up on Friday, which is amazing because usually there’s just 8-12 ladies,” she said.

The Kelowna snowboarding coach had some advice for her fellow female shredders: “Just do it… you never know until you do it.”

In the women’s, Audrey Hebert placed second followed by Riley Shier in third and local woman Jamie Warner in fourth.

In the men’s, Dan Barker took out first place, with Phil Fournier in second, Felix Dallaire in third and L’Heureux in fourth place.

The Fernie event kicked off the Monster Energy Boarderstyle Tour, which continues around British Columbia before ending in Whistler Blackcomb on April 13 and 14.