Monday night Men’s Tenpin weekly wrap

Feb. 11, week 22 of 32
New Kids moved into 1st place for 3rd Quarter with a 1.5 point lead over DaBears
Team scratch game for this week was DaBears with 849 and also scratch series with 2412
Team hdcp game was Storri Creek Golfers with 965 and New Kids had hdcp series with 2747
Individual scratch game was Ethan Belanko with 252 and Wayne Bezaire had scratch series with 670
Individual hdcp game of 285 and series of 751 BOTH went to Ethan Belanko.
Most pins over average this also went to Ethan with +91. Awesome night Ethan!!!
Honorable mention for this week to Don Stormo with CTF award for a +50 over average game of 212