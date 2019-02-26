Molly Miller receives BC Athlete Excellence Award

Miller is currently racing at the Canada Games

Kimberley’s Molly Miller has added another award to her collection, this time the Team BC Athlete Excellence Award.

The award is available to athletes on Team BC for the Canada Games, and is given to one male and one female.

Athletes are evaluated on their leadership and volunteer contributions, pre-games sport performances and education achievement. The scale for evaluation is 50 per cent leadership and volunteer activities, 40 per cent sport achievement and 10 per cent education accomplishments.

Molly Miller and curler Troy Chong will each receive $2500 bursaries to use towards direct sport expenses. the bursary may also be applied to post-secondary education expenses.

Athletes who receive the awards must be registered to compete for the Canada Games. Molly is on the Team BC cross country ski team and is competing this week.

Her first race was a tough one, as mother Kim Windsor Miller reports that Molly was feeling under the weather and fought for every second of a 7th place finish.