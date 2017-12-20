Mogul mania at Apex for Canadian selections event

Athletes from Canada and Japan were at Apex Mountain on the weekend.

The work at the bottom of the run is reflected in the goggles of local skier Kassidy Todd at the Canada Cup selection series event at Apex Mountain.

While local athletes did not score podium finishes at the weekend Toyo Canadian Selections Mogul (Canada Cup) event at Apex Mountain, Penticton skier Chloe Kober was happy with her team’s showing overall

“We’re off to a good start a lot our team did very well, some like myself not too great, but I still have the rest of the season, but I won’t hold my self back,” said the sophomore member of the B.C. Freestyle mogul ski team coached by her brother Josh. “I think it went very well for the first event of the season and we have an awesome team, we all get along really well.”

Athletes from club, provincial and national teams from Canada along with skiers from Japan took part in the two-day event vying for valuable International Ski Federation (FIS) points and for a chance to one day compete on the World Cup circuit and even the Olympics.

“We have club athletes who want to make the provincial teams then we have the provincial athletes who want to make the national team and then we also have the national development team athletes who want to go to the World Cup,” explained event director Andre Morf. “This event is good because we get all the coaches here from the provincial teams and national teams that are looking at their future athletes.

“Overall everything went very well, there were no injuries and the event went off without a hitch.”

A large contingent of local skiers competed including two from the Apex Freestyle team, Ethan Phillips and Ainsley Macdonald who qualified for the competition last year.

Along with Kober, there was a large contingent of Apex Club alumni, including other members of the B.C. team, Alberta and Ontario teams.

Mackenzie Schwinghamer (Alberta team) had the best showing of the locals with a sixth overall in the finals of the ladies mogul division on both days.

For Kober and some other members of Team B.C. the next event is at Calabogie Peaks Resort in Ontario.

The next major event at Apex is March 9-11 which will include aerials, moguls and dual moguls.