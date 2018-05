Oak Bay Lawn Bowling Club held a Victoria Day Mixed Triples tournament on Monday, May 21.

Helen Kempster presents Sheila McCall (left), Andrew Harley and Elaine Hasler with the trophy. (Submitted photo)

Andrew Harley (skip), Elaine Hasler (second), Sheila McCall (lead) came out the winners.

Louise Mason, David Anderson, Marian Burow finished second with Brent Jansen, Gerry Emery and Ronnie Stinson/Cheryl Stinson (who shared a role) in third.

Fourth went to Henriette Ballinger, Peter Insley and Anne Payne.

