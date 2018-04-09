As the sun broke out on Sunday it began to dry out the rain-soaked track at the Campbell River Motocross facility and caused mist to rise as races were conducted. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell RIver Mirror

Misty track creates intriguing effect at Campbell River motocross race

Round 1 of the Vancouver Island Motorcross series was held in Campbell River on Sunday.

Round 1 of the Vancouver Island Motorcross series was held in Campbell River on Sunday.

Soggy track conditions in the morning gave way to a sunny afternoon with the sun trying hard to dry out the track.

Stay tuned for more.

Previous story
BCRA ready to kickoff season with Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo
Next story
Golf tourney to celebrate Hall of Fame induction

Just Posted

Surrey, Langley organizations can get accessibility projects funded: Cloverdale-Langley City MP

  • 13 hours ago
  • by

 

Judge says anti-pipeline protesters, including Elizabeth May, should face criminal contempt charges

  • 13 hours ago

 

Mixing acrobats and ice for Cirque du Soleil art

  • 13 hours ago

 

Crowdfunding page created for Merville victim of fatal hit-and-run

 

Most Read