Mistake-riddled offence leads to first loss for Okanagan Sun

In a battle of two undefeated teams Saturday night, it was the Okanagan Sun conceding their first lost of the season.

The Sun hosted the Westshore Rebels at the Apple Bowl in a 16-13 loss. It was a test of defensive prowess during the third game of the BC Football Conference season with the Rebels ultimately coming out on top.

Missed opportunities and offensive mistakes were costly for the Sun, as Okanagan kicker Isaac Wegner made only one of three field goal attempts, both misses were within 30 yards. The game was tied 3-3 when the Sun, starting from deep in their own zone, fumbled the ball into their own end-zone where it was gathered by the Rebels, giving them their only touchdown of the night and a lead of 10-3.

The Rebels would add two more field-goals as the Sun’s offense continued to struggle in the second half. In the dying seconds of the game, Sun’s running back Malcolm Miller ran for a 42-yard touchdown to get within three of the Rebels. A missed two-point conversion by the Sun would all but seal it for Okanagan’s first loss of the season.

In all, the Sun’s offence was only able to score one touchdown, one field-goal, two 1-point rouges and a safety, while Okanagan’s defence gave up only nine points.

The Okanagan Sun are back on the road next week against the Vancouver Island Raiders.

They return to the Apple Bowl Sept. 8 for a much-anticipated match-up against the Langley Rams.

