Mission’s Weisner, Royals challenging Burnaby on Saturday

Mission’s Jonah Weisner, shown here with the UFV Cascades, will join his Ridge Meadows Royals teammates on Saturday for a big exhibition game against the Burnaby Bulldogs.

Mission’s Jonah Weisner will be one of the featured players this Saturday when the local product and his Ridge Meadows Royals baseball club host the Burnaby Bulldogs.

The exhibition game goes down at Maple Ridge’s Larry Walker Field on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Weisner, a 2017 Mission Secondary School grad, plays shortstop for the Royals. He also recently finished up his second season with the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades baseball team.

Weisner and the Cascades captured the CCBC championship back in May.

He had a strong season with the Cascades, batting .329 and hitting one home run and driving in nine runs.

The Royals college prep team finished the regular season fourth overall with a record of 24-20 in league play and 42-32-1 overall.

The club placed fourth overall during the season. The team then advanced to the college prep finals, but were defeated by Chilliwack 5-2 back on Aug. 4.

The Bulldogs come to Maple Ridge with an impressive resume: Canadian Champions, Grand Forks International Baseball Tournament Champions, Western Canadian Champions, multiple B.C Championships, and Pacific Metro Baseball League Champions.

The Bulldogs will be using this game as a tune-up before they head east to New Brunswick to play in the Canadian Championships.

The game against the Bulldogs will be a big test for the Royals, and will help determine whether the team will enter into the Grand Forks International Baseball Tournament in 2020, where they would be playing two games per day in a week-long tournament against highly-touted USA and International teams.

Admission for the game is free.