Mission’s McMahon receives prospect game invite

Mission’s Cody McMahon dodges a defender during high school football action. The Mission native heads to Ottawa for a big prospect game on June 1. (Ben Lypka/Black Press)

A Mission football talent has been invited to the first-ever CanadaFootballChat.com Prospect Game, which occurs in Ottawa on June 1.

Mission Secondary School student and Roadrunners star Cody McMahon has received the nod to participate in the game, which is set to be broadcast nationwide on TSN.

The inaugural game features 73 of the best high school players from all across Canada, and the teams will be coached by Canadian Football League legends Matt Dunigan and Henry Burris.

The game will be televised on June 2 at 9 a.m. Mission time. The broadcast team for the game includes commentator Farhan Lalji and analyst Duane Forde.

McMahon is set to play on Team Dunigan and has been listed as a defensive end for the game. The 6’4″, 225 pound McMahon spent last season as defensive end and full back for the Mission Secondary Roadrunners, helping lead the team to a 4-3 record during the regular season. He picked up 86 yards rushing and 104 yards receiving for the team last year, and also led the club defensively with 33 tackles and nine sacks.

The local is two-sport superstar, as he also excels in lacrosse and was recently chosen 14th overall by the Port Coquitlam Saints at the British Columbia Junior A Lacrosse League entry draft back in January.

Organizers stated it should be a great showcase for Canadian talent.

“CFC is committed to growing the game of football in Canada, and we created this game as a platform to celebrate the depth of elite talent we have across our country,” said Lee Barette, CEO of the game and president of CanadaFootballChat.com. “We are pleased to partner with TSN on this new initiative and look forward to showcasing the most exciting young players that Canada has to offer.”

“As Canada’s home of football, we’re very excited to partner with CFC on this new showcase game,” said Paul Graham, Vice-President and Executive Producer, Live Events, TSN. “This game will introduce a national audience to a group of homegrown young players who could soon be starring in TSN’s exclusive live coverage of the CFL.”

The 73 participating athletes were chosen by a 33-person selection committee after an eight-city tryout and identification process led by Clint Uttley, Operations Director and Selection Committee Chair of the game.

The committee is comprised of a cross-section of Canadian football stakeholders, including former NFL and CFL players and coaches, community and high school coaches, and scouts from across the country. For more on the game, visit CanadaFootballChat.com.