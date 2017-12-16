Mission’s McBride signs on with UFV

Volleyball star joining the Cascades for 2018

Mission Secondary’s Kristen McBride will officially wear Cascades green in the fall.

The University of the Fraser Valley announced McBride as a 2018 recruit on Tuesday, and the Grade 12 student will pursue an arts degree while competing for the women’s volleyball team.

McBride is coming off a standout campaign with the senior girls Roadrunners squad, earning a second team all-star nod at the recent B.C. AAAA high school championships after helping Mission Secondary to a seventh-place finish.

She has also had tremendous success on the summer club scene – she won a national U16 title with Team B.C. Blue, and was a provincial club all-star the past two seasons with the Fraser Valley Volleyball Club.

Gilray loves the size and versatile skill set that McBride brings to the table.

“We’re really excited to bring Kristen in – it’s something we’ve been working on for over a year,” he said. “She knew (current Cascade and fellow Mission product) Kara Williams, and there’s been constant contact.

“It’s funny – people ask me what I’m looking for in recruiting, and I constantly joke about wanting a 6’1” outside hitter who passes dimes.

She’s not quite 6′ 1″, but she’s got great size for an outside hitter and she has great ball control.”

McBride said she’s thrilled to join the team.

“It just felt like a really good fit,” she said. “Talking with Mike, it felt like I was supposed to be on the team. It’s really nice to stay close to home.”

The PACWEST volleyball season kicks off in October, and runs until February.

