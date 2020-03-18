Mission’s Likness signs with UFV

Mission’s Mo Likness has signed with the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades women’s volleyball program.

The Mission Secondary grad made it official earlier this month, and is one of six new players added for the 2020-21 season.

Next season will be the first-ever foray for the Cascades women’s and men’s volleyball teams into Canada West competition, as the program concluded its 22-year run in Pacwest competition earlier this year.

Likness was ranked as the 12th top prospect on the VarsityLetters.ca list of graduating seniors in B.C. She had an outstanding Grade 12 season with the Mission Roadrunners – she was named tournament MVP in leading her team to the Eastern Valley title last fall, and subsequently helped her squad to a seventh-place finish at the 4A provincials with a second team all-star nod. She was also a key player for Raincity Volleyball Club, helping her team win silver at last summer’s 17U club provincials.

The six-foot tall Likness also helped the Roadrunners win the prestigious Peace Arch City News Classic volleyball tournament in South Surrey back in November, earning an all-star nod at the event.

Cascades women’s team head coach Janelle Rozema said Likeness will be a great fit on the team.

“We like her versatility as an athlete, and we’re really excited that there are a few positions she could excel in for us,” Rozema stated. “She was highly sought-after by other programs, so we’re really honoured that she’s bought into our vision here. We’re excited about her physical capabilities – she’s a real high flyer with a fast arm swing.”

“I’m excited to be a part of the first UFV women’s volleyball team in U Sports [Canada West],” noted Likness, who will study kinesiology at UFV.

Likness will be joined by five other players: Abbotsford’s Cailin Bitter, Port Coquitlam’s Emily Matsui, Coquitlam’s Alicja Hardy-Francis, and Surrey’s Ellie Sinclair.

There will be at least one familiar face for Likness on the Cascades, as former Roadrunner Kristen McBride just finished her second season on the club and is expected to return for a third campaign in the fall.

The UFV women’s volleyball team finished last season with a record of 13-14, and earned a bronze medal at the Pacwest provincial tournament in February.

It’s expected that the Cascades will debut in Canada West action in the fall.

