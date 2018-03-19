Mission’s Kyle Claggett, UFV excel

Mission’s Kyle Claggett (middle, blue hat) and his UFV Cascades golf teammates opened the 2018 golf year on a high note at the UFV Invitational last weekend. (Photo: UFV Cascades)

After being a key member of last year’s CCAA gold-medal-winning team, Mission’s Kyle Claggett helped the UFV Cascades’ golf program kick off 2018 in a big way over the weekend.

Claggett and several of his Cascades teammates excelled at the UFV Spring Invitational tournament, which took place at the Chilliwack Golf Club on Saturday and Sunday.

The Mission native shot a 72 and 71 to tie for third place among male competitors at the event. Claggett and the UFV team also won the team score, with a combined score of 578, which was just a single stroke better than the Vikes’ 579, with UBC taking third place at 590.

The Cascades claimed three of the four individual and team titles, with the Cascades’ Daniel Campbell firing rounds of 69 and 66 to finish three strokes clear of UVic’s Lawren Rowe (74-64=138).

On the women’s side, Emery Bardock gave the Cascades a sweep of the individual titles, carding rounds of 76 and 74 for a two-stroke margin over UBC’s Kelly Hellman (77-75=152). In a three-way tie for third at 153 were the T-Birds’ Kate Johnston and Cecile Kwon, and UVic’s Cadence Hellmann. Each of the three shot 77 on Saturday followed by a 76 on Sunday.

In the women’s team competition, UBC’s two entries finished first and second overall. Hellman, Johnston and Rebecca Kuik were the winners with a combined score of 305, edging their teammates by a single stroke. UFV and UVic were close behind, tied for third at 308.

The next tournament for the Cascades men’s and women’s teams is the Walla Walla (Wash.) University Invitational, March 26 and 27.