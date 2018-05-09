Mission’s Ikeda siblings earn medals

Twisters gymnastics male athletes traveled to Spruce Grove, Alta. late last month for the Western Canadian Gymnastics Championships, with several locals posting strong results.

Mission siblings Alec and Ethan Ikeda also took home medals, with Alec earning a bronze on floor and rings (Elite 3) and Ethan winning gold on pommel horse and parallel bars, silver on floor and bronze all-around (Elite 4).

Abbotsford’s Logan Isfeld took silver on the floor, bronze on the parallel bars and the pommel horse and fifth overall in the level five competition.

Other Abbotsford results included: Jeremy Filiatrault (Level 5: fourth – parallel bars, sixth – floor and 10th – all-around), Trent Johnson (Level 5: fifth – vault, sixth – horizontal bar and eighth – all-around), Hayden Isfeld (Elite 3: fifth – pommel horse and 13th – all-around) and Jonathon Ko (Elite 3: sixth – floor and 15th – all-around).

For more information on the club, visit twistersgymbc.com.