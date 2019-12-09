Mission’s Horn named new president of the Salmonbellies

Mission resident Paul Horn has been named the new president of the New Westminster Senior Salmonbellies.

Horn, along with Ray Porcellato as general manager, are replacing Dan Richardson.

After many years as both president and GM, Richardson retired from those posts this fall in order to dedicate his time to the Vancouver Warriors.

Richardson, who lead the recruitment process, said “We’re excited about the next chapter with the Salmonbellies. Paul brings a lot of passion and experience and will look to drive the organization forward. And Ray has been a staple in New Westminster’s lacrosse community for years, so we’re looking forward to working together in achieving the ultimate goal of returning the Mann Cup to the Royal City.”

“Dan has left us some big shoes to fill, but he also leaves the Bellies in great shape moving forward,” said Horn. “Our first order of business was to secure a new GM and, fortunately, that came together very quickly. “

Horn returns to the Board after 16 years of absence. Born in New Westminster, Horn lives in Mission but has maintained close ties to the community and the team.

“For me, going to Queen’s Park Arena is like going home. Everyone who knows me, knows where I am on Thursday evenings during the summer.”

It will be a busy time as the club prepares for the WLA Annual General Meeting and the 2020 Junior draft, but Horn and Porcellato are already being brought up to speed in rapid fashion.