Mission swimmers qualify for provincials

Mission Marlins swimmer Brianne Gustavsen competes in the division four IM during the Fraser Valley Regionals event in Abbotsford. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

The Mission Marlins swim club made an impact at the Fraser Valley Regional Championships, which took place in Abbotsford from Aug. 2 to 4.

A total of 64 Marlins have qualified for the British Columbia Summer Swimming Association Provincial Championships later this month as a result of the regionals.

Mission swimmers earned a total of 144 medals (60 gold, 48 silver and 36 bronze) and also established three new regional records.

Day one of the event saw the Marlins division five boys medley relay team break the regional record by over 10 seconds. That team consisted of Colton Tebbutt, Dawson Harvey, Adam Johnson and Tyler Klatt.

Tebbutt continued his strong weekend on day two, breaking a 21-year-old regional record in the division five boys 100 metres backstroke. He also earned gold in the 100m butterfly that day.

Day two saw the O category two girls freestyle relay team of Reggie Wiebe, Taylor Krahn, Sarah Simpson and Anna Scott also set a new regional record.

Other Marlins earning individual gold medals at the event were:

• Lindsey Johnson (division one girls – 100m IM, 100m freestyle and 50m butterfly)

• Jack Smith (division one boys – 50m freestyle)

• Lexi Smith (division two girls – 100m IM)

• Ryan Gill (division two boys – 100m IM and 100m freestyle)

• Sienna Saunders (division three girls – 100m IM, 50m breaststroke and 50m backstroke)

• Olivia Hollingsworth (O category one girls – 100m IM, 100m freestyle and 50m freestyle),

• Anna Scott (division five girls – 50m freestyle and 100m backstroke)

• Logan Tebbutt (division six boys – 200m IM)

• Freddie Wiebe (division seven girls – 200m IM, 100m freestyle and 100m backstroke)

• Brooke Kienas (division eight girls – 200m IM, 50m butterfly, 100m breaststroke and 100m butterfly)

• Kevin Dee (division eight boys – 200m IM, 100m breaststroke and 100m backstroke)

• Annika Pokoyski (division one girls – 50m backstroke and 50m breaststroke)

• Kane Clarke (division two boys – 50m backstroke)

• Lucas Gafka (division four boys – 50m butterfly)

• Dylan Klatt (division six boys – 100m butterfly)

• Abram Wiebe (division six boys –100m backstroke)

• Emily McKinnon (division four girls – 100m breaststroke)

For complete results, search “Mission Marlins Swimming Club” on Facebook.